Update On WWE Using A New Set Tonight

The new WWE SmackDown set is reportedly ready to go at the Toyota Center in Houston for tonight’s live SmackDown on FOX.

The new entrance stage reportedly looks like “a giant Tron” and will be very impressive for the fans watching at home. It was also said that the same set, possibly with a minor difference, will be used for both RAW and SmackDown.

WrestleVotes filed the following report-

Being told the new entrance stage is set up in Houston. It looks like a giant tron, but will be very impressive for the fans watching at home. Also hearing the same set (possibly w/ a minor difference) will be used for both RAW & SmackDown. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 16, 2021

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.