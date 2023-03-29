Update On WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 & Night 2 Line-Ups, Kickoff Pre-Shows, Press Conferences

There has been a lot of speculation about the WrestleMania 39 card, as WWE announced some of the specific matches for Night 1 and Night 2 this time last year. According to PWInsider, WWE is preparing an announcement that will include the official line-ups for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

The announcement is expected to be made within the next day or so, possibly even today. WWE does not intend to keep the lineup a secret in advance. It has been confirmed that John Cena will face WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on Night 1, and Logan Paul will face Seth Rollins on Saturday night. The main event for Night 2 is Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE is currently planning a two-hour Kickoff pre-show for WrestleMania 39 on both nights. Matches for those pre-shows, which will air on Peacock, the WWE Network, and all WWE digital/social platforms, have yet to be announced.

WWE also intends to hold post-show press conferences on both nights of WrestleMania 39. It’s unclear whether WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will make an appearance, but it’s highly likely.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place this weekend, April 1 and 2, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The current card is as follows:

Host: The Miz

Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 1:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Night 1 Opener.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.

OTHER CONFIRMED MATCHES:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita