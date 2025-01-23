Update On WWE WrestleMania Potentially Coming To London, England

In 2024, London Mayor Sadiq Khan met with WWE executives Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan at London’s City Hall to discuss the possibility of hosting a WrestleMania in the city. While speaking to The Daily Star in January 2025, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London highlighted the city’s ambition to bring WrestleMania to the UK:

“London has great pedigree in hosting the biggest international sporting events from around the globe. The Mayor remains determined to bring even more sports from around the world to London, including the first international WrestleMania hosted by the UK, and continues to discuss future opportunities. The Mayor wants to cement London’s reputation as the undisputed sporting capital of the world, as we work together to build a better London for everyone.”

The article noted that New Orleans is rumored to host WrestleMania in 2026, while Indianapolis is being considered for 2027, which makes 2028 the earliest potential year for London to host the event. Though no firm plans have been announced, discussions about WrestleMania in London are said to be “ongoing,” with optimism about the event eventually coming to the UK.