Update On WWE’s A&E Biography Series

Production is reportedly underway for the next series of “Biography: WWE Legends” documentaries from A&E.

As noted, WWE and A&E announced earlier this month that the two companies will be releasing 130 hours of new programming. That includes 24 episodes of Most Wanted Treasures to air over multiple seasons, 35 episodes of Biography, and 40 hours of a new WWE Rivals series. Additional hours of original programming are also in development.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the Biography docuseries is being worked on now. The first episode to be released will tell the story of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik.

There’s no word on when A&E will begin premiering new WWE content, but we will keep you updated.