Update On WWE’s Backstage Operations At This Week’s RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, only around half of the Producers were available for the December 27th 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Jason Jordan, Chris Park, Shane Helms, Molly Holly, and Petey Williams were the show’s Producers with Jordan being in charge. Johnson also wrote the Jimmy Wang Yang’s brief run as a Producer has already ended.

As previously noted, several top executives including Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were not at the show. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the absences:

“No Vince at the show, No Bruce Prichard. There’s an issue with Bruce Prichard. I’m not exactly clear, I just heard a health issue and he’s been sick. He was sick a couple of weeks ago and he’s missed other shows, I believe. Vince, Kevin Dunn, Michael Hayes wasn’t at the show…I think those were the main people that were not at the show tonight but I think those are precautionary measures.”