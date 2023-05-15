Update On WWE’s Lack Of Presence At NBC’s Upfront And Fox Not Mentioning SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, FOX issued a press release for the network’s upcoming Fall season, with no mention of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Furthermore, there was no WWE representation at NBC’s upfront presentation in New York City.

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted that “WWE’s exclusive window to negotiate future media rights with FOX and NBC have either expired or are about to.” NBC Universal and FOX had about a month of exclusive negotiating rights, and Johnson added, “the belief within the company is they are about to or have already hit the point where WWE can open discussions with all potential media rights bidders for RAW, Smackdown, etc. in the United States.”

The agreement between FOX and the WWE is set to expire in 2024. Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation, has publicly stated that the network is pleased with the WWE, though no extension has been discussed.