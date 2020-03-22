Update On WWE’s Negotations With ESPN+

Even though WWE reached a deal with ESPN to air previous editions of Wrestlemania, it doesn’t appear that upcoming WWE PPV events will be broadcasted on ESPN’s streaming service just yet. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the status of negotiations:

“I’ve heard that they’re far apart on money. Vince wants a figure and I don’t know if it’s accurate — they are in negotiations — but, the figure I heard, and again, I don’t know if it’s accurate and I’m not giving the number, but it was way higher than the UFC number and I thought, ‘Well, there’s no way that they’re paying that,’ and maybe it’s like a first number or Vince actually believes that his pay-per-views are worth more than UFC’s and again, is ESPN gonna jump into a big financial thing?”

The belief is that a deal won’t be reached at the moment due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the current uncertainty of where the economy stands.