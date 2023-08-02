Update On WWE’s Plans For An LA Knight Push Heading Into SummerSlam 2023

LA Knight will compete in a battle royal at the 2023 WWE SummerSlam PLE.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted why Knight hasn’t been featured more prominently despite the crowd reactions. According to Johnson, “WWE sources indicate that this is all planned and that executives hold Knight in very high regard.” Internally, he’s been praised for breaking the mold of what was given to him creatively and becoming an even stronger character than was originally envisioned for him on the main roster.”

While WWE reportedly intends to push Knight in the near future, the company also wishes to “pull the trigger” on him when the timing is right.

There are parties concerned that the company will not strike while the iron is hot and that momentum will wane, as it has with others in the past, according to WRKDWrestling.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Knight reportedly sold the most merchandise for WWE in July.

