Update On WWE’s Plans For LA Knight And Rick Boogs As A Tag Team

WWE announced over the weekend that Rick Boogs and LA Knight will team up to face The Street Profits on Friday’s SmackDown.

Many fans are concerned that Knight is not getting the attention he deserves, but the Knight – Boogs partnership is only temporary. Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin confirmed today that this is a one-time occurrence. “As said before, one off of LAK,” the insider stated.

It was stated last week that “a push is in the books 100%” for Knight.

WWE is advertising the following matches for SmackDown:

– WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will meet face to face with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa ahead of their big match at Night of Champions

– Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Usos

– The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

– “The Grayson Waller Effect” will premiere with AJ Styles as his guest

– The Street Profits vs. LA Knight and Rick Boogs