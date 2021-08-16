Update On WWE’s Plans For The Next PPV Event In Saudi Arabia

WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reportedly have a ten-year deal for two events per year which goes through 2027. WWE’s last event in Saudi Arabia was the Super Showdown PPV from February 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

Arabic Twitter account @WrestlinClub noted the following on Sunday which confirmed a previous report about WWE’s plans in Saudi Arabia…

“Turki Al Sheikh announces that the next WWE show will be in Riyadh, expected to be in October.”

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, WWE is planning to have both a King and Queen of the Ring tournament this year with both finals taking place at the PPV in Saudi Arabia.