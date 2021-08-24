Update On WWE’s PPV Event Scheduled For New Year’s Day 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will be producing a PPV event for the first time on New Year’s Day.
In a new commercial, it was revealed that the PPV will be titled WWE Day 1 which was a term recently trademarked by the company. The show takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, January 1st 2022 and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 AM Eastern time.
Here is the commercial:
For the first time in 6 years, @WWE will be bringing a pay-per-view to Atlanta. "WWE DAY 1" is scheduled to be at the @StateFarmArena Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am et through Ticketmaster. @nodqdotcom @aaronrift #wweday1 pic.twitter.com/3Tul4rng5a
— Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) August 24, 2021