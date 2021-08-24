Update On WWE’s PPV Event Scheduled For New Year’s Day 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will be producing a PPV event for the first time on New Year’s Day.

In a new commercial, it was revealed that the PPV will be titled WWE Day 1 which was a term recently trademarked by the company. The show takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, January 1st 2022 and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 AM Eastern time.

Here is the commercial: