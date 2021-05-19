Update On WWE’s PPV Schedule For 2021-2022

A new commercial for the WWE Network has seemingly confirmed that the Money in the Bank PPV will take place in July as rumored. In addition to that, the Extreme Rules PPV will be in Hell in a Cell’s October slot before Survivor Series. All of the remaining WWE PPV events for 2021-2022 through Wrestlemania 38 were advertised in the normal sequence.

A new WWE Network commercial has confirmed a lot of huge things:

– Money In The Bank will be the next PPV after HIAC.

– Extreme Rules will be the PPV before Survivor Series.

– First look at Untold Nexus.

– And the return of Ruthless Aggression! pic.twitter.com/1xk8WFtZ91

