Update On WWE’s PPV Schedule For 2021-2022

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A new commercial for the WWE Network has seemingly confirmed that the Money in the Bank PPV will take place in July as rumored. In addition to that, the Extreme Rules PPV will be in Hell in a Cell’s October slot before Survivor Series. All of the remaining WWE PPV events for 2021-2022 through Wrestlemania 38 were advertised in the normal sequence.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR