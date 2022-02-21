Update On WWE’s Rebranding of Live Events After WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is bringing back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for upcoming live events after WrestleMania.

In addition to that, it appears that WWE will be using the name Sunday Stunner for upcoming Sunday shows. The first live event scheduled with that name is on May 1st in Fairfax, Virginia. USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark the term on February 3rd 2022.

Since the return to live touring, WWE has been using the term SuperShow for all non-televised shows.