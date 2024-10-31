Update On WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden For Post-Christmas Show

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced during Monday’s New York Knicks game that they will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for their post-Christmas live event. WWE was waiting to get through this past Friday night’s Smackdown before making the announcement.

WWE has since announced World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, R-Truth and The Miz will all be appearing on the show.