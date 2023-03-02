Update On WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia For King And Queen Of The Ring

According to reports, the WWE King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE would return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27 for the King and Queen of The Ring event, which would most likely take place in Riyadh.

In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place in Jeddah. This is the Kingdom’s second-largest city and the country’s main tourist destination.

There is no word on the venue yet, but WWE has previously held two events at King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah – the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 and Super ShowDown 2019. WWE returned to Jeddah for Elimination Chamber in 2022, but the event was held at the newly opened Jeddah Super Dome.

WWE applied to trademark “WWE King and Queen of The Ring” in December, so this appears to be the show’s working title.

The King and Queen of The Ring event will take place in the United States on Memorial Day Weekend, the day before AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Xavier Woods was crowned King of The Ring at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, where Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

The following is an updated list of WWE Premium Live Events for 2023:

* Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, April 1: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Sunday, April 2: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, May 6: WWE Backlash from TBA

* Saturday, May 27: WWE King and Queen of The Ring from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, July 1: WWE Money In the Bank from the O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5: WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, MI