Update On WWE’s Shared Reality Plans With Cosm For PLEs

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE has partnered with Cosm in a multi-year deal that will allow fans to experience future premium live events in immersive shared reality venues featuring LED Domes.

According to Fightful Select, the Cosm venue for the 2025 Royal Rumble in Dallas, Texas has already sold out. Due to high demand, general admission seating in The Hall, located just outside the Dome, will also be opened up for fans. The report also mentions that several WWE talents are expected to join fans in watching the Royal Rumble at the venue, further enhancing the experience.

The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 1, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.