Update On WWE’s “Travel Day From Hell” Heading Into This Week’s RAW

Due to travel issues, WWE reportedly had to make “a lot of changes” to this week’s edition of RAW. PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson described the situation as a “travel day from hell” for WWE talent, noting that significant changes to RAW were not the result of Vince McMahon.

McMahon went over the original plans for RAW, but no major changes were made as a result of McMahon, according to Johnson. However, the show did undergo some major rewrites, not because of McMahon.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Matt Riddle vs. The Miz being pulled “had nothing to do with travel at all.” According to Meltzer, it was a flight from Orlando to Seattle that was delayed, with people only arriving during the third hour of the show.

Bryan Alvarez said during Wrestling Observer Radio, “The show tonight had a lot of changes, and these were not changes that were Vince McMahon just decided he didn’t like something. Travel issues, major travel issues that resulted in a large number of wrestlers not making it to the building, making it to the building very late in the evening. I think Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn got there in the middle of the third hour to do the run-in for the main event. So a lot of things went down, but they managed to largely do the same show. Obviously, they didn’t do the Matt Riddle-Miz match.”

Meltzer added, “That match [Riddle-Miz] was actually pulled, not having anything to do with travel at all because Miz wasn’t there. Yeah, that was already canceled before the travel problems. But Matt Riddle did get there late. It was all one flight that was supposed to get them from Orlando to Seattle, and there was a delayed flight got in late, and people got in during the third hour. It was the whole Orlando crew.”