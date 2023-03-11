Update Regarding GUNTHER’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Challenger

After all, it appears that the rumored Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title will take place at WrestleMania 39.

The Fatal 5 Way to crown the next challenger to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for WrestleMania 39 kicked off Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX. The match featured Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. However, no official winner was declared because Sheamus pinned Woods while McIntyre pinned Knight. As there were two referees in the ring, both pins were counted. The segment ended with the two referees arguing, as well as Sheamus and McIntyre.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sheamus vs. McIntyre vs. GUNTHER in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39 has been rumored for several weeks.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The current announced card is below, along with rumored matches and a related SmackDown:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.