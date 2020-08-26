Update Regarding Last-Minute Changes To This Week’s WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon reportedly made changes to the WWE RAW script shortly before the show went on the air. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some more details on what happened:

“Vince did change a lot of stuff in the morning. He was on the phone with them all day and then he flew in. He got in at about 7 and he changed some more stuff. The final script of the show went out after 9 o’clock so they were an hour into the show before they finished the show. It’s not like he came in at 7 and tore up the whole show. They changed some things after 7 but it was mostly changed during the day but yes, a lot of the show was changed. The Raw Underground stuff… that stuff is actually taped in the afternoon so he couldn’t change that but obviously, in the morning he did change some of it because they spent a week building up Ivar and Dolph Ziggler.”

“Don’t ask me for common sense on this, I just know that it was canceled [on Monday]…I guess the idea was that they just wanted Lashley to kill Dolph Ziggler and not worry about that [arm wrestling] match that he had done. Maybe they wanted Bobby Lashley to get his heat back because he was going to lose the arm wrestling match. I don’t know. Bobby Lashley beat like four guys and Ivar was one of them. How do you make sense of something like, again, they changed the whole show but they didn’t change any of the pay-per-view matches.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)