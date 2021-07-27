Update Regarding Randy Orton’s Return To WWE Television

As PWMania.com previously reported, Randy Orton has been on the company’s “disabled/inactive list” during his time away television and the hope was that Orton would return for the August 2nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

Orton is being advertised in local markets for the August 2nd RAW in Chicago, IL. At that show, Orton is scheduled to team up with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a match against Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos in what could end up being a dark match.

this is next week's RAW main event in Chicago they just promoted it Randy Orton is back #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sxbw94Ls0t — Anthony Hicks (@Im_antbanks) July 27, 2021

WWE started teasing an Orton/Riddle vs. Styles/Omos match with Riddle being attacked by Styles on this week’s RAW. The crowd chanted for Orton but he did not appear on the show.