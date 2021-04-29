Update Regarding The Blood and Guts Edition Of AEW Dynamite

During the April 28th edition of AEW Dynamite, there was an in-ring “parley” between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle. It was announced that the Pinnacle will have the advantage in the Blood and Guts cage match on the May 5th edition of Dynamite.

It was also revealed during the show that there will be four more matches on the May 5th Dynamite in addition to the Blood and Guts match. There had been initial speculation that Blood and Guts would be the only match on the May 5th Dynamite.

The additional matches are as follows…

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

* Britt Baker in action

* Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

* SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Blondes