Update Regarding The Death of Rocky Johnson

Regarding the death of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, former WWE star B Brian Blair commented to ABCNews.com about Johnson’s death:

“He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something. I said, ‘You, need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he’d be OK. Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn’t feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn’t get checked out. I talked to Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today.”

Here is the tribute that was paid to Johnson prior to this week’s edition of WWE NXT: