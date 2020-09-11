Update Regarding WWE Letting Go Of Employees

Regarding the furloughed Producers that were officially released by WWE this week, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the company has mostly let go of older Producers and will keep the younger ones. Meltzer wrote the following regarding the cuts:

“There was a lot of bitterness from those feeling strung along. It was noted to us that people were told they would be brought back, but then the date of being brought back kept moving another month.”

The belief is that despite WWE doing well financially, the releases were considered to be inevitable because the company is expected to cut back on live events even when the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

While there are no more talent releases at this time, it’s believed that as many as 70 employees from various departments were let go this week.