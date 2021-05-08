Update Regarding WWE’s Plans For The 2021 SummerSlam PPV

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently noted that the 2021 Summerslam event is currently planned to be the next WWE PPV with fans although plans could change.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided more details:

As previously noted, there has reportedly been talk about the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV taking place at an outdoor venue in Arizona or Texas. Some fans have on Twitter have interpreted @WrestleVotes’ cryptic comment about “better odds” as being a reference to Las Vegas. In a previous tweet, @WrestleVotes also used the term “hot” in regards to the Summerslam location rumor.

