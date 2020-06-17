Update: WWE Begins Late TV Tapings At The Performance Center

WWE TV tapings have finally began at the Performance Center in Orlando. As noted earlier today, tapings started late and the SmackDown taping for next Friday was canceled as employees and talents waiting for their COVID-19 test results from Tuesday’s testing. Now PWInsider and John Pollock of POST Wrestling have reported that they are finally taping content today.

Pollock reports that tapings for WWE Main Event and 205 Live are underway, and RAW will take place later today. The delays were because the coronavirus test results were trickling in. PWInsider adds that they are still waiting for all talent and staff to be cleared with test results. The plan is still to tape two WWE NXT episodes today with tonight’s show airing live on the USA Network. Next Wednesday’s episode will tape right after, according to POST Wrestling.