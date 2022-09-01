Updated Card for Sunday’s AEW All Out

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. The one-hour All Out pre-show will air this Sunday at 7pm ET, for free on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Here is the updated card for All Out following Wednesday night’s Dynamite:
Finals Of The Trios Title Tournament
The Elite vs. Dark Order or Best Friends
Trios Match
The Pinnacle vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal
Interim Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way Match
Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW World Title #1 Contenders 8 Man Casino Ladder Match
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Pentagon Jr vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBD
Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW World Tag Team Title Match
Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed
Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks
TBS Title Match
Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena
Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii (Zero Hour)
AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk
All Atlantic Title Match
PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian (Zero Hour)
Trios Match
House Of Black vs. Miro, Darby Allin & Sting
FTW Title Match
Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker (Zero Hour)