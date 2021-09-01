Updated AEW All Out PPV Line Up

Kiera Hogan has been added to the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out.

Hogan’s spot was announced during tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion made her AEW debut on the August 16 edition of “Dark: Elevation” and then lost to Jade Cargill on Rampage last week.

There are now 8 spots left in the 21-person match that will take place on The Buy In pre-show. Hogan joins Jade Cargill, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, and Diamante as announced names.

The winner of the match will become the new #1 contender to the AEW Women’s World Title, currently held by Britt Baker. She will defend against Kris Statlander at the pay-per-view.

AEW All Out will air live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Sunday, September 5. Below is the current card:

AEW World Title Match

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Miro (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy In Pre-show: Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, 9 more competitors TBA

Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.