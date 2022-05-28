Updated AEW Double Or Nothing Card – New Matches Added

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can order the PPV via FITE.tv by clicking here. Below is the updated line-up following this week’s AEW Rampage:
AEW World Title Match
CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)
The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals
Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe
The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals
Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
Anarchy In The Arena Match
The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson
Trios Match
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)
Wardlow vs. MJF
If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.
The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly
The Buy-In Pre-show
Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
