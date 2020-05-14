Updated AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View Card

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:

Stadium Stampede:
Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

AEW World Championship Match:
Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship Match:
Cody vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Nyla Rose vs. Kris Hikaru Shida

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Casino Ladder Match:
Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. 5 More TBA

AEW Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Match:
Private Party vs. Best Friends

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR