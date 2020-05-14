Updated AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View Card

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:
Stadium Stampede:
Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle
AEW World Championship Match:
Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee
AEW TNT Championship Match:
Cody vs. Lance Archer
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Nyla Rose vs. Kris Hikaru Shida
MJF vs. Jungle Boy
Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
Casino Ladder Match:
Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. 5 More TBA
AEW Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Match:
Private Party vs. Best Friends
AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd.