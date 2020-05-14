Updated AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View Card

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:

Stadium Stampede:

Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Cody vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Hikaru Shida

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Casino Ladder Match:

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. 5 More TBA

AEW Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Match:

Private Party vs. Best Friends

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd.