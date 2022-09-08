Updated AEW Dynamite Cards For The Next Two Weeks

Here is the updated Dynamite cards for the next two weeks (Sept 14th and Grand Slam on the 21st) following Wednesday’s Dynamite:

***Warning Spoilers Ahead***

Dynamite So Far (Sept 14th)

Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title Tournament

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title Tournament

Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley

Dynamite Grand Slam (Sept 21st)

Finals Of The AEW World Title Tournament

Chris Jericho or Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara Or Jon Moxley



AEW World Tag Team Title Match

Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Tag Team Match

FTW Champion Hook & Action Bronson vs. Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker)