Updated AEW Dynamite Cards For The Next Two Weeks

Here is the updated Dynamite cards for the next two weeks (Sept 14th and Grand Slam on the 21st) following Wednesday’s Dynamite:
***Warning Spoilers Ahead***
Dynamite So Far (Sept 14th)
Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title Tournament
Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title Tournament
Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley
Dynamite Grand Slam (Sept 21st)
Finals Of The AEW World Title Tournament
Chris Jericho or Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara Or Jon Moxley
AEW World Tag Team Title Match
Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed
Tag Team Match
FTW Champion Hook & Action Bronson vs. Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker)