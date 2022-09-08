Updated AEW Dynamite Cards For The Next Two Weeks

By
Ethan Black
-

Here is the updated Dynamite cards for the next two weeks (Sept 14th and Grand Slam on the 21st) following Wednesday’s Dynamite:

***Warning Spoilers Ahead***

Dynamite So Far (Sept 14th)
Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title Tournament
Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title Tournament
Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley

Dynamite Grand Slam (Sept 21st)
Finals Of The AEW World Title Tournament
Chris Jericho or Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara Or Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Title Match
Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Tag Team Match
FTW Champion Hook & Action Bronson vs. Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR