Updated AEW Dynamite Fight for The Fallen Line-Up for Tonight

Tonight’s Fight for The Fallen installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS will feature a new singles bout.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Sammy Guevara and Dante Martin are going head-to-head on Dynamite.

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen on TBS @oceana @lucha_angel1 vs @sammyguevara 2 of wrestling’s top athletes will go 1-on-1! Sammy wrestling for the first time since Eddie threw him off the cage 4 weeks ago; Dante coming off a good win tonight! See you TOMORROW,” Khan wrote after Dark.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#FightForTheFallen on TBS@oceana@lucha_angel1 vs @sammyguevara 2 of wrestling’s top athletes will go 1-on-1! Sammy wrestling for the first time since Eddie threw him off the cage 4 weeks ago; Dante coming off a good win tonight! See you TOMORROW https://t.co/TWRN2QVyrg pic.twitter.com/jBGDIbEsGY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 27, 2022

Guevara helped Chris Jericho defeat Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match at Fyter Fest Night 2 last week, and this will be his first match since Kingston threw him from the double cage at Blood & Guts on June 29. Since losing the AEW TNT Title to former champion Scorpio Sky in the Ladder Match on the April 27 Dynamite, Sammy will be competing in his first singles match. On Friday’s Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of AEW Rampage saw Martin lose to Lee Moriarty, but he bounced back by defeating Peter Avalon on last night’s Dark.

Jungle Boy will speak at Fight for The Fallen, according to AEW. After Jurassic Express lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to former champions The Young Bucks on June 15, Christian Cage turned heel against Jungle Boy. Following Cage and Luchasaurus’ victory over The Varsity Blonds, Jungle Boy chased Cage away with a steel chair on last week’s Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of Dynamite. Jungle Boy had been sidelined due to a minor injury. This segment was interesting because, contrary to earlier claims that Luchasaurus was being brainwashed by Cage, Luchasaurus stood next to Jungle Boy before leaving.

Tonight’s Fight for The Fallen special will air live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Here are the updated line-ups for Dynamite and the Fight for The Fallen edition of Rampage:

AEW DYNAMITE FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, WEDNESDAY:

– Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara

– Jungle Boy will speak for the first time since Christian Cage turned heel on him

– Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

– AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese in a Handicap Match with AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee banned from ringside

– FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Danhausen

– AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Miyu Yamashita

– Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Rush

AEW RAMPAGE FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, FRIDAY:

– Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty

– Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin