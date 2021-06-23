Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Saturday

AEW has announced new matches for Saturday’s Dynamite on TNT – The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander, Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson, Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin.

It was also announced that Sammy Guevara and MJF will be on the show to continue the build to their main event match on the 6/30 Dynamite episode.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on AEW Dynamite. The updated line up for Saturday looks like this-

-Kenny Omega defends AEW World Championship vs. Jungle Boy

-Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin

-The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander

-Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson

-MJF and Sammy Guevara prepare for next week’s main event