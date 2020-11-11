Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For This Week

AEW has just announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow’s Dynamite episode on TNT. This looks to be a non-title match. Taz and Ricky Starks will be in Cage’s corner.

This week’s Dynamite will also feature fallout from Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tomorrow night. Below is the updated line-up:

* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* MJF and Wardlow are inducted into The Inner Circle

* Cody Rhodes will give his first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin

* New AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be featured