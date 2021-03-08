Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For This Week

AEW has announced that due to Reba’s injury, she will be replaced by Nyla Rose in the six woman match on Dynamite. Nyla will team with Dr. Britt Baker and Maki Itoh vs. Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa.

In other Dynamite news – Ethan Page mentioned on Twitter that he will be there to debut. An opponent has not been announced. Page made his AEW debut at the Revolution PPV in the Face of Revolution Ladder match.

Here is the updated Dynamite line up for this week

-The Inner Circle holds a war council meeting

-Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship vs. Scorpio Sky

-Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh vs. Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa & Ryo Mizunami

-Ethan Page makes first Dynamite appearance