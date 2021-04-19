Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For This Week

AEW has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview The Inner Circle on this week’s Dynamite show.

It was previously announced that Jim Ross will interview Pinnacle to build to the Blood And Guts match between the two stables on 5/5.

Here is the updated line up for this week’s Dynamite on TNT. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest updates on the show.

-Darby Allin defends TNT Championship vs. Jungle Boy

-Hikaru Shida defends Women’s Championship vs. Tay Conti

-Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Ricky Starks

-Penta El Zero M vs. Trent

-Jim Ross interviews Pinnacle

-Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle