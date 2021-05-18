Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For This Week – Eliminator Match Added

Rebel vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. The match will be a World Championship Eliminator match.

Baker is set to challenge Shida for her title at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 30. If Rebel wins on Dynamite, she will earn a title shot from Shida. The match was made after a segment on AEW Dark: Elevation, seen below.

Here is the updated Dynamite line up for Wednesday:

-World Title Eliminator: Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel

-The Acclaimed vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

-Austin Gunn vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Matt Sydal vs. Christian Cage

-Serena Deeb defends NWA Women’s World Championship vs. Red Velvet

-The Young Bucks defend AEW Tag Team Championship vs. The Varsity Blonds

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1394457977059487752