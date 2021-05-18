Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For This Week – Eliminator Match Added

Rebel vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. The match will be a World Championship Eliminator match.
Baker is set to challenge Shida for her title at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 30. If Rebel wins on Dynamite, she will earn a title shot from Shida. The match was made after a segment on AEW Dark: Elevation, seen below.
Here is the updated Dynamite line up for Wednesday:
-World Title Eliminator: Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel
-The Acclaimed vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
-Austin Gunn vs. Anthony Ogogo
-Matt Sydal vs. Christian Cage
-Serena Deeb defends NWA Women’s World Championship vs. Red Velvet
-The Young Bucks defend AEW Tag Team Championship vs. The Varsity Blonds
