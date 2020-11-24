Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Tomorrow

AEW has announced John Silver vs. Hangman Page for tomorrow night on Dynamite.

The Hybrid2 vs. Top Flight was also announced for Dynamite.

Here is the updated line up for tomorrow-

-Top Flight vs. TH2

-Hangman Page vs. John Silver

-Jake Hager & Chris Jericho vs. Daniels & Kazarian

-PAC & Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade

-Hikaru Shida defends Women’s Championship vs. Anna Jay

-Will Hobbs in action

