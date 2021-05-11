AEW has announced a coronation for The Pinnacle for this week’s Dynamite episode on TNT. This will be the fallout to last week’s Blood and Guts win over Inner Circle.

Here is the updated AEW Dynamite line up for tomorrow night-

-Coronation for The Pinnacle

-Jon Moxley defends IWGP U.S. Championship vs. Yuji Nagata

-PAC vs. Orange Cassidy. Winner challenges AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing

-Young Bucks defend the World Tag Team Championship vs. SCU

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship vs. Miro

-Cody Rhodes makes his Double Or Nothing announcement

-Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill