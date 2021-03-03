Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Tonight

AEW has announced that tonight’s Dynamite will open with Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

It was also announced that Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will appear live, while Pac and Rey Fenix will be in tag team action against opponents to be announced.

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on tonight’s show and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here is the updated Dynamite line up-

-Shaq debuts with Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet and Cody (Opening Match)

-Sting and Darby Allin to appear

-Pac and Rey Fenix in tag team action

-FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. The Jurassic Express

-John Silver and Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen

-10 vs. Max Caster (Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

-Thunder Rosa vs. Ryo Mizunami (Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Finals)

-MJF and Chris Jericho hold Revolution press conference

-Paul Wight debuts on Dynamite