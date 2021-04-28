Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Tonight

AEW has announced two new segments for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT.

It was announced that AAA Mega Champion, Impact World Champion and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear and speak to the fans. It was also announced that we will hear from Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Here is the updated AEW line up for tonight:

-AAA Mega Champion, Impact World Champion and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will appear

-Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

-Brian Cage vs. Adam Page

-Penta El Zero M vs. Orange Cassidy

-World Tag Team Championship Eliminator: The Young Bucks (C) vs. The Sydal Bros

-QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, Billy Gun

-TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (C) vs. 10

-Pinnacle and The Inner Circle parlay

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight’s show and join us for coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.