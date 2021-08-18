Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Tonight

Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa has been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite line-up. Ford vs. Rosa was made after Ford continued to attack Masha Slamovich after defeating her on AEW Dark last night. Rosa, who was on guest commentary, rushed the ring to make the save for her friend, and then requested a match with Ford.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s Dynamite from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas-

-Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF

-Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara plus a major announcement from Guevara

-Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage

-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will be in action

-Texas Tornado Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2.0

-The Young Bucks defend the World Tag Team Championship against Jurassic Express