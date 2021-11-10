Updated AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight, Tony Khan Hypes The Show

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Tonight’s show will feature Tony Schiavone interviewing The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz) ahead of their Minneapolis Street Fight with Men of the Year and American Top Team at Saturday’s pay-per-view.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to hype Dynamite, promising that there will be “great wrestling and big moments” on the show.

“TONIGHT opens a huge week of wrestling, we’re hours from the go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live coast to coast across America TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT the final Dynamite before FULL GEAR on ppv Sat. I promise great wrestling + big moments Tonight on @AEWonTNT!,” Khan wrote.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Full Gear contract signing for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero

* PAC vs. AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay and Tay Conti

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle to promote their Minneapolis Street Fight against Men of the Year and American Top Team at Full Gear