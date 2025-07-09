Updated AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight: Two Late Matches Just Added

Tony Khan has announced some late additions to the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the ALL IN: Texas go-home show at 8/7c this evening on TBS and MAX, live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX., fans will see Ricochet go one-on-one against Blake Christian, as well as Brody King & Bandido vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita.

The following updated lineup is advertised heading into tonight’s show:

* Ricochet vs. Blake Christian

* Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

* “Talky-Talk” with MJF & Mark Briscoe

* Timeless Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné Come Face-to-Face

* Bandido & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

* Women’s Casino Gauntlet No. 2 Spot Eliminator: Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max

TONIGHT@KingRicochet vs @_BlakeChristian After Vanilla Baby + @BigShottyLee were decimated by Ricochet + Gates of Agony @ToaLiona/@thekaun at #AEWCollision,

Blake Christian aims for revenge 1-on-1 vs Ricochet TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/cgEbWxJ0FA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2025