Updated AEW Rankings Announced

AEW has released the ninth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of March 4, 2020.

Chris Jericho takes the #1 spot in the men’s rankings this week after losing the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution on Sunday. MJF moved up to #2. Hikaru Shida took the #1 spot in the women’s rankings this week while The Dark Order took the #1 spot in the tag team rankings.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of March 4, 2020

1. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 10-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

2. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 7-1, Last Week: #5)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 17-6, Last Week: #4)

4. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 10-4-1, Last Week: #2)

5. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 7-6-1, Last Week: #3)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 12-1-1, Last Week: #1)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of March 4, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 8-4, Last Week: #3)

2. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 11-4, Last Week: #2)

3. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 6-4, Last Week: #1)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 10-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 7-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of March 4, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #3)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-2) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-2)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #1)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-8) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

3. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #2)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 14-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 15-7)

4. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-2, Last Week: #5)

Trent (Overall: 9-12) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 8-9)

5. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-0, Last Week: N/A)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 7-5) & Marq Quen (Overall: 7-5)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0, Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega: (Overall: 17-6), Hangman Page: (Overall: 12-8)