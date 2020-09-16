Updated AEW Rankings For Men’s, Women’s & Tag Team Divisions

As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the 36th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of September 16, 2020.

All three charts stayed the same this week. Lance Archer kept the #1 spot in the men’s division while Nyla Rose held #1 in the women’s rankings. Former champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega stayed at #1 in the tag team division, just two weeks after losing the titles to FTR at All Out.