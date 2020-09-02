Updated AEW Rankings For Tonight’s Dynamite

As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the 34th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of September 2, 2020.

These rankings will carry AEW into tonight’s All Out go-home edition of Dynamite, and Saturday’s pay-per-view. The men’s chart stayed the same this week. Abadon took the #3 spot from Penelope Ford on the women’s chart this week. The only change to the tag team rankings this week was Jurassic Express taking the #5 spot from The Dark Order.