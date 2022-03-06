Updated AEW Revolution Betting Odds Revealed

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event takes place tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Jon Moxley (-115) vs Bryan Danielson (-118)

CM Punk (-270) vs MJF (+225)

Eddie Kingston (-400) vs Chris Jericho (+250)

Sting, Sammy Guevera & Darby Allin (-400) vs A.H.F.O (+260)

Ladder Match: Wardlow (+100) vs Keith Lee (+160) vs Ricky Starks (+650) vs Orange Cassidy (+800) vs Christian Cage (+1000) vs Ethan Page (+1200) vs Powerhouse Hobbs (+1200)

Jade Cargill (-1500) vs Tay Conti (+700)

HOOK (-2000) vs QT Marshall (+700)

Jurassic Express (-115) vs reDRagon (+200) vs The Young Bucks (+230)

Thunder Rosa (-295) vs Britt Baker D.M.D. (+225)

“Hangman” Page (-600) vs Adam Cole (+400)

Leyla Hirsch (+130) vs Kris Statlander (+110)