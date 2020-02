After last night’s AEW Dynamite show here is the updated Revolution card for Saturday’s PPV-

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c)

MJF vs. Cody Rhodes

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

SCU (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Evil Uno)