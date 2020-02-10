Updated AEW Schedule With Announced Dates For 2020

AEW has announced that they will be returning to Boston and Philadelphia in April.

The April 15 AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will take place from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. It was also announced that the April 22 Dynamite episode will take place from the Licouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, February 14 at 12 noon ET, and start at $30. This will be the second time AEW has ran Dynamite from both of these venues.

AEW stars featured in the promotional graphic for Boston are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW Women’s World Champion Riho, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, and Jon Moxley. Jericho, Moxley, MJF, Nyla Rose, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are featured on the graphic for Philly.

Below is the updated AEW schedule for 2020:

* February 12 at the H.E.B. Center in Cedar Park, TX (Dynamite)

* February 19 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA (Dynamite)

* February 26 at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO (Dynamite)

* February 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL (Revolution PPV)

* March 4 at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO (Dynamite)

* March 11 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT (Dynamite)

* March 18 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY (Dynamite)

* March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ (Dynamite)

* April 1 at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI (Dynamite)

* April 8 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO (Dynamite)

* April 15 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA (Dynamite)

* April 22 at the Licouras Center in Philadelphia, PA (Dynamite)

* May 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV (Double Or Nothing 2020 PPV)