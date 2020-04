Following this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, the TNT Championship Tournament semifinals are set. Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes defeated Kip Sabian to advance to the semifinals, which will take place next week on Dynamite.

* Darby Allin vs. Cody

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

The finals for the tournament will take place at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on May 23rd. The location for that event is unknown as of this writing.